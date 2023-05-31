The Guy-Perkins School District Board of Education has a new board member. After a multi-week open application period, the district has selected Heath Williams to represent Zone Four on the board, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.

Williams graduated from the district in 1999 and has lived in Guy his entire life, Fisher said. A 22-year veteran of the North Little Rock Fire Department, Williams is replacing the retiring James Rooney. Rooney currently serves as Board President. Williams now joins Ashley Ealy, Dan Michael, Amy Stephens and Kristen Wiedower in helping lead Guy-Perkins.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the cabin.net.

