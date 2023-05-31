The Guy-Perkins School District Board of Education has a new board member. After a multi-week open application period, the district has selected Heath Williams to represent Zone Four on the board, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
Williams graduated from the district in 1999 and has lived in Guy his entire life, Fisher said. A 22-year veteran of the North Little Rock Fire Department, Williams is replacing the retiring James Rooney. Rooney currently serves as Board President. Williams now joins Ashley Ealy, Dan Michael, Amy Stephens and Kristen Wiedower in helping lead Guy-Perkins.
Now that Guy-Perkins’ only open board seat is filled, all of the school board openings in Faulkner County are occupied following the May school board elections. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Sheila Franklin and Trey Geier defeated incumbent school board members to win seats on the Conway Public Schools Board of Education, while Jason Ingram has filled the only open board seat in the Mount Vernon-Enola School District after he was the only candidate to file.
There were no openings on the boards of Vilonia School District and Mayflower. Greenbrier School District holds its election in November.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the cabin.net.
