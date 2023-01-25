Guy-Perkins High School has named its Class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian, district Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat last week.
Colin Fisher has been named the district’s valedictorian, while Alexis Passmore has attained the honor of salutatorian. Their honors were determined based on cumulative GPA rankings, Fisher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.