Guy-Perkins School District has presented two staff members with awards for their work during the 2020-21 school year, the district announced.
The winners, “Teacher of the Year” Petrina Baker and “Support Staff Member of the Year” Alli Brown, received their honors after district staff voted on end-of-year awards.
Baker, Guy-Perkins Elementary librarian and reading interventionist, has been with the district for 11 years, Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
“Mrs. Baker stepped into a new role this year doing reading interventions and serving as librarian,” Fisher said. “She is always positive and encouraging with staff, students and volunteers to help wherever needed. Her enthusiasm helps light up the elementary school.”
Brown just finished her first year at Guy-Perkins as a one-to-one paraprofessional. Fisher said Brown serves as a role model for the entire campus community.
“Ms. Brown is very dedicated to our lower elementary students and comes into school smiling and ready for the day,” Fisher said. “She is a great role model and example, not only for our students, but also our staff.”
The two awards are presented to Guy-Perkins staff who demonstrate “exemplary worth ethic and dedication” to Guy-Perkins and its students, Fisher said.
