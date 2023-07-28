Guy-Perkins Schools is accepting letters of interest for the district’s open Zone One board position, a statement issued to the district website on Wednesday read.

Interested patrons who are registered to vote and live in Zone One can send their letters to the district, care of Amy Stephens, the board president, to 492 Highway 25 North in Guy, Ark., 72061. The deadline for consideration is Aug. 11.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

