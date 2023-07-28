Guy-Perkins Schools is accepting letters of interest for the district’s open Zone One board position, a statement issued to the district website on Wednesday read.
Interested patrons who are registered to vote and live in Zone One can send their letters to the district, care of Amy Stephens, the board president, to 492 Highway 25 North in Guy, Ark., 72061. The deadline for consideration is Aug. 11.
The patron selected to serve on the board will serve the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year and replace the retiring Ashley Ealy. Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday that the district appreciates “all that [Ealy] has done for our school district.”
“He has served six years on the board and both his boys graduated last year,” Fisher said. “He has done an excellent job representing the Twin Groves community for our district. He is an important member of that community and his church, and we will surely miss him.”
In May, the district selected Heath Williams to represent Zone Four on the school board after a multi-week open application period.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Williams graduated from the district in 1999 and has lived in Guy his entire life. A 22-year veteran of the North Little Rock Fire Department, Williams replaced the retiring James Rooney, then board president.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
