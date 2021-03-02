The Guy-Perkins Board of Education finalized the submission of a grant application to fund the addition of air conditioning to its high school gym at its monthly meeting on Feb. 24, District Superintendent Joe Fisher confirmed to the Log Cabin on Monday.
The grant, a joint usage application in partnership with the city of Guy and neighboring Twin Groves, will fund $30,000 of the costs of the project which will likely require $65,000 to $75,000 in total if approved, Fisher said. The school district will fund the remaining cost of the project that the grant doesn’t cover through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act funding.
As part of the partnership between the three entities, Guy-Perkins School District will allow the public access to the gym after regular school hours and during school breaks, including the summer, the grant application’s language reads. The city of Guy will provide security patrols at the gym as part of the arrangement, as well as labor for air conditioning repairs. Twin Groves will provide the gym with personnel to supervise the gym when it is open to the public.
Fisher said the partnership will allow the gym to remain open throughout the year, no matter the weather.
“Our community plays an important role in supporting the district and our students, so we wanted to find a way to open our gym [to the public] and give [the public] time to use [the gym] for walking, basketball and large events,” Fisher said.
The next Guy-Perkins School Board meeting is scheduled for March 16.
