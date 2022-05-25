Tammy Murry, Guy-Perkins Elementary School principal, has been accepted into the Arkansas Thrive Leadership Academy.
The Academy is a multi-day training program for Arkansas educators focusing on helping school leaders create, support and promote positive behavior and mental health within their schools.
Participants from across Arkansas will learn about preventative techniques, strategies for de-escalation and tactics to provide positive support. These topics include learning how to recognize internal and external biases about behavior, identifying signs of stress or trauma that may have effects on student’s behavior and learning how to build and support an internal behavioral team that will reach the needs of every student.
Murry said she is excited about this opportunity.
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to gain knowledge and strategies that will benefit the students, teachers and families of Guy-Perkins,” she said.
