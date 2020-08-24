GUY – Guy-Perkins educators worked through the summer months to ensure the first day of school would run smoothly and that lesson plans would be interactive for both onsite and virtual students.
Lesson plans for the entire first semester are online for all students K-12 via Google Classroom. Assignments will post to students’ classroom pages each week so that students learning from home will be on track with those attending school on campus.
“Assignments will open up a week at a time so that we can keep them both paced the same,” Guy-Perkins Elementary Principal Tammy Murry said. “A lot of the teachers will be having Zoom [meetings] and [posting] live recordings so that the students actually participate in the classroom with their peers to keep that connection going so they’re not totally isolated from what’s going on at school and they can still be a part of everything.”
After the school year ended abruptly in March due to coronavirus concerns, the district’s educators agreed to prepare their lesson plans over the summer in the event students would be sent home amid school shutdowns again in the 2020-21 academic year.
Educators were given a stipend for working during their summer break. Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative representatives also stepped in to help train Guy-Perkins staff heading into the 2020-21 school year and prepare for having both onsite and virtual students.
“We’ve all gotten a crash course in Google Classroom and know how to prepare interactive lessons so that the students are still participating and it’s not just watching a video all the time,” Murry said.
The elementary principal said she believes the district is prepared to handle onsite instruction but that it is also equipped to transition to a strictly virtual environment should the state order schools to close again.
“I’m confident that we’ve done everything that we possibly can to keep our students and staff safe,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat.
To help keep students distanced, all elementary students will eat lunch and breakfast in their classrooms.
Students still have the opportunity to choose what they eat from each day’s selection, and the district will also deliver meals to those learning from home.
This year, all students within the Guy-Perkins School District will receive free meals.
Students will still be able to spend time outside and enjoy their various weekly activities thanks to the district’s custodial staff.
Custodians are working harder than they have in years passed to ensure all surfaces are sanitized throughout the day.
“We have each classroom going to the playground [individually]. They each have their own bag of equipment they can use that way they won’t have to rotate it out and these kids can keep it throughout the day,” Murry said. “After each class leaves [the playground], our custodians will come by and spray the big equipment — the seesaws and swings and all of that — so that we don’t have to keep the kids from playing.”
Custodians will also sanitize buses, classrooms and activity rooms throughout the day to help keep children safe. Students will be required to wear masks when heading to and from their classroom and the various activity rooms — the Makerspace, P.E. room, etc.
Students in grades 4-6 will still switch classes. However, the classroom will be sanitized before the new group is allowed to enter, Murry said.
The elementary principal said she and other administrators are hoping to bring as much “normalcy” to the 2020-21 school year as possible.
“Our plan is to celebrate every single day that we are on campus with our students,” she said Monday. “Our theme this year is: It’s our time to shine!”
Instead of canceling morning assemblies, Murry said she will host the morning assembly from a single classroom while the rest of the elementary students watch from their home rooms via Zoom.
The district will also host live streams of its awards assemblies to allow parents to watch from home throughout the school year.
