The Arkansas Division of Career and Technical Education has awarded Guy-Perkins School District a grant worth over $24,000 to fund a new work-based learning course for students during the 2023-2024 school year, Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator Lori Mitchell told the Log Cabin Democrat.

Mitchell said the grant will help the district purchase minimum equipment needed for the course, including 25 student computers and a printer. The grant is from the division’s new CTE program start-up initiative and Guy-Perkins’ course will help 11th and 12th grade students learn about career opportunities and practice real-world skills they’ll use in college and the workplace.

