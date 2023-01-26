The Arkansas Division of Career and Technical Education has awarded Guy-Perkins School District a grant worth over $24,000 to fund a new work-based learning course for students during the 2023-2024 school year, Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator Lori Mitchell told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Mitchell said the grant will help the district purchase minimum equipment needed for the course, including 25 student computers and a printer. The grant is from the division’s new CTE program start-up initiative and Guy-Perkins’ course will help 11th and 12th grade students learn about career opportunities and practice real-world skills they’ll use in college and the workplace.
“Analyzing personal abilities and interests while practicing soft skills prepares students to make informed choices in order to best achieve their career goals,” the course description Mitchell provided to the Log Cabin read. “The work-based learning course includes a continuum of work-based learning experiences culminating in the ability for students to have real-world opportunities through job placement.”
The grant provides 85 percent of the funding for the course, while Guy-Perkins will pay the final 15 percent, Mitchell said.
“This program will help support the ‘Farm-to-Table’ program, as well as the internship program for seniors,” Guy-Perkins’ statement about the grant released to the district’s website read.
In an interview on Tuesday, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin the course the grant funds will help students long beyond high school.
“With this grant, each of our students will have an opportunity to prepare for and participate in work-based learning experiences that will prepare them for the workforce,” Fisher said. “Our goal is to equip every graduate for their future.”
Guy-Perkins isn’t the only Faulkner County school district to receive a grant from the division’s 2023-2024 funding cycle. Conway High School received nearly $50,000 for audio and visual technology and film and Greenbrier High School received over $38,000 for sports medicine.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
