The Guy-Perkins School District recognized two former students who were unable to attend the school’s graduation ceremony in July.
The district’s graduation ceremony was held in July due to COVID-19 closures, cancelations and other restrictions, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher said.
“Unfortunately, there were two seniors who were unable to attend because they were fulfilling their obligation with the United States Army,” the superintendent said.
Former students Jacob Branscum and Zakayla Gilreath were both recognized Wednesday during a special Veterans Day graduation ceremony held at the school.
Branscum is now an E-4 in the U.S. Army and recently served 12 weeks at Fort Lee, Virginia, for advanced infantry training. Gilreath also served 12 weeks at Fort Lee and is an E-2.
Both graduates will continue to serve through the Army National Guard.
Sen. Tom Cotton said in a recorded statement that he was proud of the two Guy-Perkins graduates.
“After graduation, students are called to serve their communities in different ways. Teachers educate our kids. Doctors tend to the sick. Farmers grow our food, and ministers nourish our souls. For Jacob Branscum and Zakayla Gilreath, that call was a sense of duty to renew the promise of freedom we cherish so dearly, and even as the pursue further education here in Arkansas, they will continue to serve our state and country as members of the Arkansas National Guard,” he said. “Jacob and Zakayla, for your continued service to our country, we are so proud of you.”
