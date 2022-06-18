The Guy-Perkins Schools Board of Education voted to approve salary scales for the district’s pending expansion of its preschool services at its monthly meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview on Friday.
The expansion, which will add 22 spots to the district’s preschool beginning Aug. 15, is funded through a $72,500 grant from the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Fisher previously told the Log Cabin. Approving the salary scales, Fisher said, now allows Guy-Perkins to begin hiring the extra staff needed to handle the additional students, whose spots have already been filled ahead of the new school year.
Board members also approved the hiring of two staff members on Thursday, Natasha Gomillion and Victoria Miko. With the approvals, Fisher said the district has all its personnel in place for the 2022-2023 school year.
Board members will next convene on July 21. The meeting, set to take place in the Guy-Perkins Administration Building, will start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.