The Guy-Perkins Board of Education voted to end its district-wide mask mandate on Tuesday at its monthly meeting, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
The decision, an unanimous one amongst the five board members, came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance last week which recommended that individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 need not wear masks in most situations.
Students may now have the option to wear masks at Guy-Perkins’ campuses through the final day of school which is set for May 28.
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, board members approved Fisher’s recommendation to pay district staff a “continuity of instruction” payment for the 2020-21 school year. As previously reported by the Log Cabin, district staff at Guy-Perkins will receive $10 for each day they worked on school campuses during the school year. Board members also approved the pay scales for Guy-Perkins’ summer school staff.
Guy-Perkins’ Board of Education will next meet on June 15 at 6 p.m., some two-and-a-half weeks after the district’s campuses dismiss students for the summer.
