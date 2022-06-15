The Guy-Perkins Schools Board of Education will convene Thursday to discuss the district’s pending expansion of its preschool services, per a meeting agenda provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by Superintendent Joe Fisher on Monday.
The expansion, which will open up 10 additional beds for infants and 12 for toddlers beginning Aug. 15, is funded by a $72,500 childcare expansion grant from the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Fisher said. Per the grant application, provided to the Log Cabin by Fisher, the expansion grant’s purpose is to “increase the availability of quality child care in communities with an identified shortage or no services for infants, toddlers and school-agers.”
Fisher said the new slots the grant has provided have already been filled and Amber Wood will serve full-time as Guy-Perkins’ Early Childhood Center Director.
“[Wood’s] been a crucial part of getting this grant,” Fisher said.
Thursday’s meeting will also serve as Guy-Perkins Zone 5 board member Kristin Wiedower’s first meeting since her election on May 24. Per a press release issued by Guy-Perkins on Monday, Wiedower, who begins a five-year term that will end in 2027, said she wanted to “give back to the community and be more involved in decisions made for Guy-Perkins students.”
The meeting Thursday will begin at 6 p.m. in Guy-Perkins’ Administration Building. After Thursday, the next board meeting is set for July 21.
All school board meetings are open to the public.
