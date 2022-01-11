The Guy-Perkins School District announced last week that the district will once again be requiring masks for all staff, students, and visitors effective Monday.
The district said that the decision was made with strong guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in Little Rock.
“The Guy-Perkins School Board and administration realizes that the district must respond quickly to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in order to help keep all staff and students safe and healthy during this time,” the district said in its announcement.
According to the Arkansas Center For Health Improvement (ACHI), Guy-Perkins has a total of six active COVID-19 cases and has had 38 total cases between student and faculty/staff since the start of the school year which puts the district in the highest level when it comes to infection per 10k residents.
The ACHI also says that only 35 percent of eligible children and adults living within the Guy-Perkins School District are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received at least two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or at least one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Additional health and safety guidelines have been implement as well including checking temperature at the door when kids are arriving to school, promoting hand sanitizers in classrooms, social distancing of at least three feet between students, and cleaning and disinfecting all the classrooms, hallways, bathrooms, offices and gyms on a regular basis.
The district will also be following the new quarantine guidelines as recommended by the CDC and the ADH which brings the quarantine requirement to only five days, with additional days being added if they continue to have a fever.
“Please do your part to help us keep our staff and students safe and healthy during 2022,” the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.