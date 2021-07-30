The Guy-Perkins School District will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic just before the 2021-22 school year begins.
Susan Haney, the district’s registered nurse, worked with the Arkansas Department of Health to secure the district as a vaccination site prior to the new school year. The clinic will be held from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, in the lobby of the high school gym and is open to everyone 12 years old and older.
Vaccine administrators will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Currently, there is no limit on the number of vaccines the clinic can hand out Monday, and those attending the clinic should bring their ID and insurance cards.
“Those with insurance cards are encouraged to bring them, but they will not be required,” Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher said. “I recommend that parents [and] families have a plan for keeping their children safe by either having them vaccinated or encouraging them to wear a mask for protection while at school and on the buses.”
The vaccines are provided at no cost to those attending the clinic.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series. The first round will be administered during Monday’s vaccination clinic, and the second dose will be offered during a follow-up clinic on Monday, Aug. 23. The second clinic will be held from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 23 in the high school gym as well.
Those participating in the vaccination clinic who are at least 18 years old can choose between receiving a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket or an Arkansas Game and Fish gift certificate for getting the vaccine. The clinic will offer participants between 12- and 17-years old Arkansas Game and Fish gift certificates.
Those between 12- and 17-years old attending the clinic must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The district’s superintendent said he and other administrators “will be monitoring the COVID numbers for our region prior to the start of school and will be reviewing the guidance from the [Division of Elementary and Secondary Education] that was just issued [Tuesday].”
The DESE recommended unvaccinated students and staff (and also students under 12 years old) continue to wear face coverings while indoors. The guidance memo also recommends districts continue screening individuals as they enter campus, among several other guidelines.
The Guy-Perkins School District will host its next school board meeting on Aug. 10, where it will make “any last-second changes that are needed” to keep district students and staff safe, Fisher said.
