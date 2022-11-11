Guy-Perkins School District has highlighted Senior High Reading Teacher Kara Caldwell for its "Great Things Are Happening Here" spotlight, district Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin earlier this week.
The district chose Caldwell for the spotlight for her "exceptional" work as a senior class sponsor.
"She has gone above and beyond to ensure that Guy-Perkins seniors have a year to remember," the spotlight news release read about Caldwell. "She listens to them and hears what they want and tries to make it happen."
Caldwell's work has led to a successful senior prom and helped this year's seniors have a memorable year, the news release read.
"Through her efforts, the senior class of 2023 has made memories that they will never forget," the news release read.
The "Great Things Are Happening Here" spotlight is new for Guy-Perkins. Caldwell is third staff member to be spotlighted by the district. Volleyball Coach Amber Smith and Maintenance Department employee Joey Felkins have also been spotlighted in previous weeks for their work.
"Coach Smith began working with [the volleyball] players back in the spring and has helped each to learn and grow to love volleyball," the spotlight news release read about Smith. "She was an excellent volleyball player and works hard to instill the same discipline and preparation she experienced with her teams."
Felkins joined Guy-Perkins in May, but has already made a significant impact in six months.
"Joey Felkins has worked hard each day to ensure that students, staff and community members can be proud of the Guy-Perkins School district grounds," the spotlight read. "His never-ending mowing and weed-eating during the summer and early fall helps to make our campus look fantastic and the talk of the town."
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.