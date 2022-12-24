Guy-Perkins School District has selected Transportation and Maintenance Director Damon Cardin for the district’s “Great Things Happening Here” spotlight, Guy-Perkins announced in a news release posted to its website.
Cardin has worked for the district since July 2021 and “has transformed the district buildings and grounds into a place where staff and students can feel proud to work and learn,” the news release read.
In addition to his duties around campus, Cardin also “maintains the district buses so that bus drivers and passengers can safely get to and from school each day.”
Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher said Cardin’s work ethic is essential for the district.
“Damon has a great work ethic and outlook on life,” Fisher said. “His infectious smile and calm demeanor helps him to be able to work well with all staff. We are truly fortunate to have him as part of the Guy-Perkins School District.”
Cardin is the third staff member to be spotlighted by the district this semester.
