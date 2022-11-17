Guy-Perkins School District spotlighted Elementary Dyslexia Interventionist Valerie Partain for this week’s “Great Things Happening Here” profile, district Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin on Tuesday.
District officials selected Partain for the spotlight because of the effort she gives to help each of her students.
“Mrs. Partain goes above and beyond each day for her students,” the profile read. “She is an asset to our school and you can tell she genuinely cares for her students and wants what’s best for them.”
Additionally, per the profile, Partain has a deep knowledge of dyslexia and passes it along to her fellow staff members with a weekly newsletter.
“Her knowledge of dyslexia is such a benefit to other teachers, especially new teachers,” the profile read. “Mrs. Partain provides a weekly newsletter to all elementary teachers with ways to help their students read better in their classes. She is a pleasure to work with and we are so thankful to have her as a colleague and friend.”
Partain is the fourth Guy-Perkins staff member to be highlighted by the district this semester.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
