The Guy-Perkins School District Summer Meals program is up and running, the district announced.
As previously covered in the Log Cabin, the program provides free meals to members of the community 18 years of age and under throughout the month of June.
The program, which started on Monday, will end on June 30 and provide children in Quitman, Damascus, Greenbrier and other small communities around Guy with breakfast and lunch at the Guy-Perkins Cafeteria at 492 Highway 25 N., Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin in an interview in May.
Parents can pick up breakfast and lunch for their children from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fisher said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic illustrated the importance of having a dedicated space for parents to get meals for their children.
“[The] COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of stress on families in the community to find meals,” Fisher said. “We just want to help families in the community and give parents an additional option to feed their children.”
To pick up meals outside the cafeteria, parents can call 501-402-4364. The 2021 free summer meals program is similar to another program Guy-Perkins ran in 2020.
