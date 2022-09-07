Guy-Perkins School District will soon provide a free before and after-school program for district students, Guy-Perkins officials announced in a news release posted to its website last week.

The program, called Overtime, will begin on Sept. 12 and run Monday through Friday from 6:45-7:30 a.m., and again in the afternoon from 3:30-5:30 p.m. As part of the program, students from kindergarten to 12th grade will get homework help and tutoring in language arts and math, as well as the opportunity for enrichment and club activities.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

