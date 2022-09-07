Guy-Perkins School District will soon provide a free before and after-school program for district students, Guy-Perkins officials announced in a news release posted to its website last week.
The program, called Overtime, will begin on Sept. 12 and run Monday through Friday from 6:45-7:30 a.m., and again in the afternoon from 3:30-5:30 p.m. As part of the program, students from kindergarten to 12th grade will get homework help and tutoring in language arts and math, as well as the opportunity for enrichment and club activities.
Per the official Overtime handbook provided to the Log Cabin by district Superintendent Joe Fisher, enrichment activities available for students will include photography, technology, eSports, art projects and guest speakers, among others.
The Overtime program is funded through a grant from the 21st Century Learning Center. Guy-Perkins applied for the grant in June and highlighted the program’s ability to provide extended learning, as well as smaller student-to-teacher ratios.
“Extended learning time and smaller student-to-teacher ratios will allow for more in-depth learning and enrichment and exploration of different styles of learning...,” Guy-Perkins grant application read. “The extended day will also give students opportunities for exposure to the arts and cultural activities, mental health activities, mentoring, career/work/job shadowing, and technical programs, technology, gardening, animal science and many other programs that will enhance and expand their knowledge and experience.”
In an interview last week, Fisher told the Log Cabin the grant and the program it funds will allow the district to further expand on the offerings it provides students every day.
“The 21 Century Learning Center grant will allow Guy-Perkins to continue to provide students with high-quality, student-centered enrichment activities outside of the school day,” Fisher said.
While bus service isn’t available for the morning Overtime session, it is available for the afternoon session. Additionally afternoon Overtime students will receive a snack. Students must sign up to be part of Overtime and a form will go home with students this week, Guy-Perkins’ news release read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
