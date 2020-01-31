The flu has hit the Guy-Perkins School District.
On Friday, Superintendent Joe Fisher made an announcement via Facebook letting parents and students know the district would be closed on Monday.
"Due to the amount of illness on campus, Guy-Perkins School will be using an AMI day on [Feb. 3]," the post reads.
The scheduled basketball games against Mayflower were also canceled, though the FBLA conference will still be conducted.
Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat they're dealing with more teachers coming down with the flu than students, and due to the classroom shortages, made the call to close.
He said it's been slow, but Friday hit a peak.
"Throughout the day ... it's finally hit," Fisher said. "People leaving all day long."
He said it's been a steady 10-12% of students out but Friday those numbers hit around 26%.
"It jumped up pretty quickly," the superintendent said.
On Monday, the custodians, support staff, Fisher and others will meet up at the school to disinfect and clean.
“We just feel like if we can give students the weekend and a day to recuperate and we have an opportunity to disinfect that we should be able to have everybody back on Tuesday that’s well," he said.
Guy-Perkins isn't the only district across the state forced to close this flu season.
Locally, both Quitman Public Schools and South Side Bee Branch School District superintendents both made the decision on Friday to close on Monday as well.
The Arkansas Department of Health releases a weekly influenza report.
The LCD published a story Jan. 25 with that week's information. At that time, 10,700 total positive flu reports had been reported, with 27 flu-related deaths in the state, since the season started Sept. 29, 2019.
In just one week, the number of reports across the state sent to the ADH jumped to 13,200 positive flu reports and 33 flu-related deaths.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the medical director of immunizations and outbreak, said the most common viruses they are seeing are the Influenza B Victoria Lineage and Influenza A (H1N1) pdm09.
“I have not seen an analysis yet of how effective the flu vaccine is this year,” she said.
Dillaha said the CDC does track the flu viruses that circulate and analyses the similarities to the four influenza viruses in the current vaccine and in one of the organization’s recent reports, officials warned that the main strain of this year’s flu virus is not a very good match to the flu vaccine administered this year.
Every year the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends viruses that should be targeted in the flu vaccine. This year, WHO officials called for the common virus strain, or Influenza A, which has been the dominant flu strain for 27 years in the U.S. but Influenza B seems to be the strain wreaking havoc this flu season, according to the CDC.
“Influenza B virus infection is more common among children and can cause complications, resulting in hospitalization or death,” CDC officials said.
Cumulative data from the CDC’s public health laboratories show 58 percent of people who tested for the flu have received positive results for influenza B, with only 42 percent testing positive for influenza A.
Despite, the CDC and other health officials are still encouraging the public to get that flu shot and abide by the usual advice: get the shot, wash hands frequently, avoid contact with sick people, disinfect and clean, get enough sleep, eat right and don’t forget that vitamin D, be a careful shopper avoiding high-peak shopping hours, don’t touch eyes, nose and mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.