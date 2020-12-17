The Guy-Perkins School District will soon have the capability to complete rapid COVID-19 testing for staff members, the district board announced Monday night at its monthly meeting.
Staff members wishing to have a test will be able to get one every Monday morning beginning Jan. 4. The Arkansas Department of Health gave the district 120 tests to start. School nurse Susan Atkins will administer the tests, per a district meeting recap.
Other board business was light, recognizing the accomplishments of staff members and reviewing the results of the district’s successful lockdown drill on Dec. 11.
