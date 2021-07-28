The Guy-Perkins School District will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 2, the district announced.
The Guy-Perkins High School Gym Lobby will house the clinic from 1-6 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) selected Guy-Perkins for the vaccine clinic. Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin on Tuesday that the district reached out to the ADH to set up the clinic.
“With the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases among younger people, the district reached out to the ADH to establish a regional vaccination clinic,” Fisher said. “School Nurse Susan Haney has been proactive in making sure that students have various levels of protection, including vaccination.”
Anyone 12 years of age or older is eligible to receive a shot at the clinic.
Pfizer vaccines will be administered to participants, per the district.
