Guy-Perkins School District will host a financial aid information night for its high school seniors on Thursday, Guy-Perkins High School Counselor Stacey Ralls told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview.
The financial aid information night, which will include the presence of admissions counselors from the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, the University of Central Arkansas, Arkansas State at Heber Springs and Central Baptist College, will allow seniors from Guy-Perkins to apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid in an environment where support can be given to them through the application process. Students will also be able to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship, as well as the Arkansas Future Grant and other scholarship opportunities, Ralls said.
