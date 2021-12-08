Guy-Perkins School District will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday for kids ages 5-11, who were recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to get the vaccine.
The vaccine clinic is free and will be held at the Guy-Perkins cafeteria from 3-6 p.m., and is only for kids in that age range.
Parents do not need to make an appointment for their child but will need to bring their insurance card if they have one, and must accompany their child at the event.
A follow-up clinic is also scheduled for Jan. 7 at the same time and same location for the second dose.
Guy-Perkins Schools is partnering with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health to make this event possible.
For more information, parents can contact contact school nurse Sarah Toller at 501- 402-4377.
