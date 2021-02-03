The Guy-Perkins School District will host a virtual Town Hall meeting on Thursday to receive parent feedback on recent and ongoing district topics, the school announced on Monday in a statement released to the district website.
Taking place at 8 p.m. after Feb. 4’s parent-teacher conferences, district leadership will ask for feedback on three issues, including how to spend the more than $300,000 in federal COVID-19 relief the school received from late December’s second coronavirus relief package. Additionally, leadership will poll parents on the effectiveness of Guy-Perkins’ “on-site, virtual and blended” learning models the district has used since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March.
Another topic of discussion will be the calendar for the upcoming school year. In the weeks ahead, district leadership will finalize their calendar for the 2021-22 school year and have asked for parent feedback as they prepare to complete the final document.
A link to the Zoom Town Hall can be found on the district’s website at www.gptbirds.org.
