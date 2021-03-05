The Guy-Perkins School District will host a virtual town hall meeting on March 11 at 7 p.m., the district announced on its website.
The town hall, broadcasted over Zoom, was originally scheduled to take place in February, but had to be rescheduled due to illness.
March 11’s meeting will discuss topics that include the upcoming school year calendar, virtual learning options available in the fall and how Guy-Perkins has used its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to address funding concerns within the district, the announcement stated.
To access the Zoom link for the meeting, visit Guy-Perkins School District’s website at www.gptbirds.org.
