Guy-Perkins School District plans to offer free meals to all its students for the 2023-2024 school year, the district announced via its website on Tuesday.
The move to offer free breakfast and lunch is possible because of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program that offers federal reimbursement for student meals, the announcement read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.