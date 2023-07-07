Guy-Perkins Elementary School is getting set to participate in the University of Arkansas’ A+ Summer Institute beginning on Monday.

The institute is a “whole school arts integration event” that will allow teachers to “dive into what makes the A+ model successful, collaborate to enhance their working relationships and learn new methods for integrating the arts” into their 2023-2024 curriculums, a news release issued by the University of Arkansas read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.