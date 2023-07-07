Guy-Perkins Elementary School is getting set to participate in the University of Arkansas’ A+ Summer Institute beginning on Monday.
The institute is a “whole school arts integration event” that will allow teachers to “dive into what makes the A+ model successful, collaborate to enhance their working relationships and learn new methods for integrating the arts” into their 2023-2024 curriculums, a news release issued by the University of Arkansas read.
The institute is a week-long event that was designed by A+ teaching fellows. A+ focuses on including the arts in students’ curriculums. Former Guy-Perkins Elementary Principal Tammy Murry, who just retired, started the school’s partnership with A+ last year, new Guy-Perkins Co-Principal for Teaching and Learning Susan McKinney told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.
“I am thrilled to be in a position to keep her work moving forward,” McKinney said. “I know many administrators say they are hoping to see increased achievement scores on the state assessment as a result of the Arkansas A+ Network and training. I am hoping to see increased teacher and student engagement.”
McKinney said Guy-Perkins will collaborate with A+ over the next three years, describing it as “an amazing opportunity for teachers to grow in the arts.”
“It is the administration’s responsibility to protect instructional time, give teachers the training and resources they need so they can teach with integrity, formatively assess learning with fidelity and intervene when learning breaks down as soon as possible,” McKinney said. “I am looking to see increased engagement and excitement in our teachers’ and our students’ learning experiences.”
McKinney’s connection to Guy-Perkins School District runs deep. Her mother taught at Guy-Perkins from the late 1970s to early 1980s.
“I have always loved this community,” McKinney said. “It feels very ‘full circle’ to be back here to serve Guy and the surrounding communities.”
The A+ Network has benefited schools in Arkansas, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Louisiana, the University of Arkansas news release read.
“Member schools report improved attendance, fewer disciplinary problems, stronger teacher satisfaction and higher levels of community and parental involvement,” the news release read. “The whole-school arts integration is a three-year process and schools continue to receive support and professional development after that.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
