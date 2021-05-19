The Guy-Perkins School District will provide free summer meals to community members 18 years and under in June, Superintendent Joe Fisher announced in a graphic sent to the Log Cabin Democrat.
The free summer meals program, scheduled to run from June 7-30, will provide children in Guy, Quitman, Damascus, Greenbrier and other small communities in the area with breakfast and lunch at the Guy-Perkins Cafeteria at 492 Highway 25 N. Parents will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for their children from 7:30-8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fisher said, adding that the district will likely package combination meals together so parents don’t have to return multiple times over a period of days.
Fisher said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has illustrated the importance of having a dedicated space for parents to get meals for their children.
“[The] COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of stress on families in the community to find meals,” Fisher said. “We just want to help families in the community and give parents an additional option to feed their children.”
To pick up meals outside the cafeteria, parents can call 501-402-4364, Fisher said. The 2021 free summer meals program is similar to another program Guy-Perkins ran in 2020.
