Robin Hackett has come a long way since her banking career began while she was still in high school, working part-time as a proof operator. Currently, she is one of the top executives at First Service Bank.
“My growth throughout my banking career has been with one thing in mind: learn all that I can as fast as I can,” Hackett said. “It was always very important to me to know the ins and outs from A to Z of what our associates do on a daily basis.”
A 2004 graduate of Greenbrier High School, Hackett earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, in 2008 from the University of Central Arkansas.
“During college, I took a break to focus on my studies and returned in 2008. I started as a teller, primarily in the drive-thru and worked my way around the operations side of the bank,” she said. “A year or so later, I joined the loan team and began assisting with mortgage loans. I quickly realized that mortgages were my thing. To this day, I am still a part of the mortgage department, though my knowledge has taken me to other places within the organization.”
Positions that Hackett has held at First Service include universal banker/customer service specialist, mortgage loan assistant/processor, mortgage loan originator, branch manager for the Greenbrier location and consumer/commercial loan officer.
In 2019, Hackett was named chief mortgage officer and chief operations officer at First Service. She works with all branch locations to ensure a positive customer experience and that all bank operations are running smoothly. She is also proactive in planning for growth, budget expectations, staff training and associate retention. She is a liaison with the executive team and the board of directors.
“Our customers’ needs and their experience with the bank is top priority through all touch points,” Hackett said, referring to her goals as COO. “It is important to me that all decisions are centered around what is best for our customers. How they feel with each interaction helps create a level of trust that is paramount in our partnership with our customers. First Service has always put customers first and as COO, I want to expound upon that even further, push the envelope and challenge ourselves to think outside the box to create a customer experience that is unparalleled.
“We call this type of banking #firstservicestrong and we want to bring this to individuals, businesses and communities across the state.”
In addition to serving on the executive team at First Service, Hackett has been involved in several committees including the Hype Squad, training committee and corporate managers group. She was also instrumental in creating the bank’s foundation aimed at helping veterans and has had led the First Service Bank “Operation Red, White and Brave” initiative.
Banking is definitely part of Hackett’s DNA. Her father, Tom Grumbles, is the CEO and board chairman at First Service Bank.
“I feel my father’s passion in growing this organization to its fullest potential for our associates and our customers will continue for generations to come,” Hackett said. “Yes, First Service is a business, but it is about so much more than that.”
Grumbles said he is proud to being working with Hackett.
“I am excited to have her as a member of the team,” he said. “She is a hard worker and strives to empower the team. No success is ever just her. She understands the value of teamwork.”
When asked how long she has worked at the bank, Hackett usually answers with “all of my life.”
“I have always been around the bank. I can remember as a little girl, listening to Dad’s phone calls with associates or customers and soaking in how he spoke to others. He was always calm, fair and engaging and I would always quiz him after the calls to find out more about what he was talking about. He was teaching me even back then.”
As a child, Hackett recalls going to the bank and pretending to help customers, using the same “lingo” as her dad. She recognizes the leadership and example her dad has provided, and she strives to follow in his footsteps. “My daddy has always worked hard to get to know all of our associates. As we grew, there were a lot of names to remember and I asked him why he spent so much time to learn them. His response was simple: ‘Our employees are the life of our company and they matter, their names matter. They are a part of our family.’
“Daddy puts everyone else before himself. He is a true servant leader. Working alongside him not only makes me a better banker, but it makes me a better person and leader. Being a part of this bank family is bigger than you or me. It is something really special and I’m just proud that I get to be a part of it.”
Hackett and her husband, Ryan, live in Greenbrier with their two children. She served her local community as a member and secretary/treasurer of the Greenbrier Chamber board for six years.
At First Service Bank, helping people is what Hackett enjoys most.
“I know it sounds cliche, but helping people achieve their potential means the world to me,” she said. “Whether that be with a loan customer looking to expand their business or buy a new home, or even an associate who is growing into their position.”
First Service Bank, with its headquarters in Faulkner County, has been in operation for more than 50 years and has locations in Clinton, Conway, Dermott, Flippin, Greenbrier, Little Rock, Mountain View, Shirley and Yellville. For more information, visit firstservicebank.com.
