Haisley the Elf back for 2019 Christmas season

Haisley the Elf has made another visit to Conway this holiday season.
The popular Christmas tradition – more than 100 million elves have been sold worldwide – uses a storybook and its elf figure, which sits somewhere in its family’s home to serve as a liaison to Santa, letting him know the child’s behavior.
Last year, Conway’s Josh and Heather Hare’s daughter, Haisley, was around 9-months-old, full of life, sassy and fun so the duo decided to turn their own daughter into an Elf on the Shelf herself.
“I kept seeing friends and family posting about their elf on a shelf with their kiddos,” Heather said. “Haisley wasn’t even a year old yet, but I wanted to be a part of the fun. We bought a little elf costume and she loved it.
“Haisley is too young to understand what Elf on the Shelf is, so we are still just having fun. As she grows, we want to tell her the real reason for Christmas, Jesus’s birth, but for now there’s no harm in playing Elf on the Shelf.”
The local couple decided to have some fun again with their now 21-month-old.
“Friends kept asking if we would do it again and I was on the fence,” Heather said. “I bought a new suit and put it on Haisley in November just to see her reaction. She started dancing and clapping. She really came alive. I knew we had to do it again.”
This season, Haisley the Elf has caused all kinds of mischief, putting toothpaste on Oreos, wrapping herself in a tortilla for Taco Tuesday, snuck into the cookie jar and more. The sneaky elf even sucked up her rival, the Elf on the Shelf imposter, in the vacuum.
“The messer the scene, the more Haisley likes it,” Heather said.
While there are a lot of messes to make, that also means more to clean up, but the Hares wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Family time is the absolute best,” Heather said. “The fun we have getting it ready and then seeing Haisley’s eyes light up when she sees what she gets to do, is such a feel good moment. Josh and Nana will usually clean up the crime scene and I will go clean up Haisley.”
As for next year, Heather said they might still do the Elf on the Shelf bit, but not the full 25 days of December like they have been.
“It’s a lot of work and now that she’s an active toddler, it’s harder to get a picture – especially when she had the sugar from Jesus’s birthday cake,” she said. “[Haisley is] getting older and will want to have her own elf instead of being one.”
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
