Central Baptist College head volleyball coach Stephanie Irwin has announced the first signee of her 2021 recruiting class. Kenzie Hanks will join the Mustangs next year.
Hanks is a native of Little Rock and plays outside hitter at Baptist Prep. She has been a starter throughout her high school career and was an all-conference selection as well.
For all the recruiting news about the Mustangs, like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.