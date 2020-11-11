Jason Hansen, Conway Corp Chief Technology Officer, has been elected to serve a three-year term on the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) board of directors and will take an active role in the board's group purchasing and technology committees.
“I’m honored to serve on the NCTC board,” Hansen said. “Conway Corp has benefitted from its membership in the NCTC for almost 20 years, and I look forward to sharing our experiences and perspectives with the board and fellow NCTC members.”
The NCTC is not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories.
A graduate of Hendrix College, Hansen joined Conway Corp in 1999 and served as the Wide Area Network Administrator from 2002 until 2007 when he was named Manager of Broadband and Video Services.
In 2011, he was promoted to CTO, managing the company’s information systems, application development, broadband, video and voice teams.
Conway Corp operates the city-owned utility system in Conway, Arkansas.
The company provides electric, water, wastewater, cable, internet, telephone and security services within the Conway city limits.
Conway Corp was created in 1929 when the Conway City Council organized the corporation to operate the city's electric light plant to raise revenue to help keep Hendrix College and Central Baptist College in Conway.
The company’s mission is to exceed customers’ expectations and to produce and deliver safe, affordable, reliable, innovative and environmentally-sound utility and telecommunication services while enhancing the quality of life in the community.
More information is available at conwaycorp.com.
