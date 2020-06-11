Jason Hansen, Conway Corp Chief Technology Officer, has been named to the board of directors for the Arkansas Cable Telecommunications Association.
The ACTA was established nearly 50 years ago to serve the cable industry in Arkansas. It consists of seven members that provide service to approximately four out of every five cable subscribers in the state.
