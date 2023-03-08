Harbor Home founders Larry and Dana Ward, residents, staff and board members along with the Vilonia mayor and chief of police celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony on North Mt. Olive Road, where a new facility will be built.
The Harbor Home is a faith-based recovery home for women who have struggled with addiction to heal and be transformed. It is a 6-12 month program where the residents are able to live onsite and all their needs are supplied for the first phase, which lasts six months. In the second phase, the women are able to work and save money and slowly transition back into society productively and give back to the community.
The original Harbor Home opened in 2015. Over the past seven years, the demand for its services has grown and its current facility is no longer able to supply the demand for bed availability.
Vilonia residents Charlie and Linda Weaver donated 15 acres of land on North Mt. Olive Road to the program.
The land will be used for a Harbor Home Recovery Community, founder Dana Ward said.
“We broke ground on our first staff house yesterday and the property will include two staff houses, 30 available beds in the new ‘Big House,’ where the residents will be housed. That is triple our current capacity at our current facility,” she said. “Eventually we will have phase III apartments for women and their minor children to live in safety for an affordable rate in a safe environment.
“Eventually we will have long-term housing for our graduates to be close to us and stay connected and have our help and support and guidance.”
The program was also given 1 acre of land adjacent to the 15 acres where it will construct a ‘Harbor Girl Cafe,’ which will include on-the-job training for the women in the program and employment for some of its graduates.
“This new property already has our new road cut in and paved, and it is called Harbor Home Lane,” Ward said.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.