Harbor Home founders Larry and Dana Ward, residents, staff and board members along with the Vilonia mayor and chief of police celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony on North Mt. Olive Road, where a new facility will be built.

The Harbor Home is a faith-based recovery home for women who have struggled with addiction to heal and be transformed. It is a 6-12 month program where the residents are able to live onsite and all their needs are supplied for the first phase, which lasts six months. In the second phase, the women are able to work and save money and slowly transition back into society productively and give back to the community.

