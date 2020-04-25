Conway Public Schools announced the hiring of the new baseball coach.
Leighton Hardin will head up the Conway High School Wampus Cat program, school officials said in a news release.
Hardin has been the head coach at Hot Springs Lakeside for the past five years. During his tenure, officials said, 15 of the school’s 26 graduating seniors continued their baseball careers in college.
Hardin “is known for building up and nurturing talent in his players,” officials said.
“When you spend time with Coach Hardin, it’s easy to see his work ethic, character, competitiveness, and most of all, his passion for kids’ development,” Athletic Director Clint Ashcraft said.
Hardin was named the 2016 5A South Coach of the Year in his first season as head coach. The Lakeside Rams posted a 79-41 overall record and 41-13 conference record under his direction. In 2018, Hardin led the Rams to their first-ever 20-win season and the fifth conference championship in school history. The 2019 season saw the Rams complete only their second 20-win season, according to the release.
Hardin, who will enter his 11th year coaching at CHS, said he is excited about the opportunity to coach the players.
“Working with kids and watching them develop over time is the most rewarding and exciting part of what we do,” he said.
Hardin succeeds longtime coach Noel Boucher to become the second coach ever to lead the program.
Boucher started the district’s program in the spring of 1985. He will retire in May.
“I am a pretty straight-forward person and hold strong to core family values,” Hardin said. “Those same values roll over into a baseball program. Our team at Lakeside was a very close group of kids because they put in a lot of work together, but they also loved what they developed into as a team and the bonds we created in the process. Being part of that process is what drives me in the coaching profession.”
Hardin graduated from Malvern High School before attending the University of Central Arkansas on presidential and baseball scholarships.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Hardin to our Wampus Cat family,” Superintendent Greg Murry said. “Our baseball program has a bright future with him at the helm. We all look forward to he and his family making the transition to Conway, meeting our team, parents, and community, and building on our past success.”
After obtaining his BBA in Economics, Coach Hardin went on to earn his MBA and began his career at Malvern National Bank. After two years in the banking industry, Hardin earned his Masters of Arts in Teaching from Henderson State University and began teaching and coaching in the Malvern School District. He moved to Lakeside High School as an Assistant Baseball Coach in 2014.
“My wife and I graduated from UCA so Conway has always been a place we felt we could call home,” Hardin said. “We want our children to have a place they know they belong and Conway provides that opportunity.”
Hardin and his wife Brittany have two children, Fletcher and Alice. They are looking forward to getting to know the Wampus Cat Baseball family, and the Conway community, he said.
Hardin will begin coaching the Wampus Cats when practices are able to resume this summer.
