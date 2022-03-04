Linda Hargis, a retired teacher and administrator, has announced her intention to run for Zone 3 on the Conway school board.
Hargis has served Conway School District for 33 years; 25 years as an English teacher for grades 8-10, and eight years as an assistant principal for grades 9-10.
“As a former teacher and administrator in this district, I have a personal interest in preserving and improving quality education,” Hargis said. “Many of my former students who are now parents have approached me about running. They know that I poured my heart and soul into my students being successful and becoming productive citizens in this community.”
Hargis believes her time in the classroom and as an administrator will give her key insights on what’s required to ensure Conway School District students are equipped with the tools needed to succeed in life. Hargis said she will work to ensure that what’s taught in classrooms is subject matter content – not politics or social agendas.
“Our children deserve a safe and caring environment in which to learn,” she said. “The classroom should not be a vehicle for exposing children to adult topics that contain inappropriate and explicit content. Nothing but age-appropriate material should be provided in our schools. The focus should be on strengthening academics for success.”
Hargis also believes that communication and transparency are important for the Conway School District. This includes communication between parents and teachers, teachers and administrators, and parents and the school board.
“I believe that my experience will allow me to represent different groups within our district and community in order to create stronger ties with the school board,” Hargis said. “It is important that teachers and parents have a voice when it comes to issues involving students.”
She is married to Joe Hargis and they have three sons. She is a proud member of the Second Baptist Church in Conway, has served on the Board of Directors for Haven House, and worked 15 years with the Miss Arkansas Organization as an interview coach.
In 1989, Hargis worked with Bill Clements to create the ALL STARS program that taught students decision-making skills, self-esteem, leadership and personal growth. The program made a difference in connecting our community and our schools and spread throughout the state of Arkansas.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve the Conway School District again, this time as a School Board Member,” she said. “Conway has great schools and I want to ensure they remain that way for future generations.”
School board candidates will be voted on in the May 24 election. Early voting begins May 9.
