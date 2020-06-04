Mayflower Mayor Randy Holland and staff celebrated the grand opening of the new Harps Food Stores in Mayflower on Wednesday.
The 22,000-square-foot building at 600 Highway 365 in Mayflower features a variety of fresh produce, meats, bakery items, frozen foods, dairy, health and beauty products.
Customers can have groceries delivered to their door by using the Harps Home Delivery Service at shop.harpsfood.com. The store includes a Harps Express fueling station.
The store also includes a Roland Drug Store pharmacy, which celebrated its grand opening alongside the new Harps.
Roland Drug Store is a full-service, independently-owned pharmacy located inside the store with a convenient drive-thru available for customers. This will be Roland Drug Store’s second location. Their other location is located inside the Harps in Perryville.
Roland Drug Store has been serving the Perryville community for the past 48 years. Owner John Roland has owned and operated Roland Drug Store in Perryville for more than 20 years, he purchased the pharmacy from his dad (Charles) in September 1999. John’s dad opened Roland Drug Store in Perryville on Feb. 14, 1972. Roland Drug Store has been operating inside the Harps in Perryville since December 2016 after Big Star Grocery Store was bought out by Harps and Roland Drug Store merged with Big Star Pharmacy.
The pharmacy staff at the Mayflower location will consist of Dustin Brown (pharmacy manager), Gina Wilkins (pharmacist), Anita Rogers (pharmacy technician), Betsy Caudle (pharmacy technician) and Meagan Townsell (pharmacy technician). They have a combined 90 years of pharmacy retail experience. All are lifelong residents of the central Arkansas area, with Betsy being a lifelong Mayflower resident.
John Roland said he is thankful for this opportunity and looks forward to providing quality pharmacy services at affordable prices to the people of Mayflower.
