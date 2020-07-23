DONNA HARRAL, a rehabilitation instructor at the Conway Human Development Center, has completed 25 years of service at CHDC.
Harral began her career at CHDC in 1995 as a teacher assistant and works on the Individual Assistance Team. Harral resides in Conway and has two children: Alisa Kindsfater and Tyler Harral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.