150 have graduated through Faulkner County's drug court through the years

Faulkner County Drug Court is an intensive program that Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson said is well worth the struggle and dedication it takes participants to complete.
While not every case is a success story, the circuit judge said the program helps rehabilitate residents caught up in addiction through counseling and strict goals.
Clawson has presided as the 20th Judicial District Division III circuit judge for 25 years. As the Division III circuit judge, Clawson also presides over drug court, a program that began in 2003. The program is set up to help its participants “to get away from a drug habit and to learn some skills,” Clawson said while speaking to the Conway Noon Lions Cub on Tuesday.
“A lot of the folks we have in drug court don’t have the kind of skills that you were brought up with – responsibility, being some place on time (or) having a good work ethic. They spend most of their time, unfortunately, in the drug culture, which does not have those kind of values,” he said. “We give them the opportunity to develop those values.”
To be considered for drug court, one must suffer from a drug addition and have been arrested. Accused offenders are not automatically considered for drug court; they must request the court to screen them in. Once they have requested to be considered for the program, Arkansas Community Corrections staff screens potential participants and then a prosecutor will review their case.
The prosecutor in essence is the gatekeeper for the program, Clawson said.
“(The prosecutor decides) who is eligible for drug court. Once that eligibility is determined, we put them on what we call pretrial conditions, and they are monitored closely for a period of anywhere between two to six weeks – it depends on their individual needs,” the circuit judge said.
The program flows much like any other probation sentence, “except it is more intense.”
Participants must attend narcotics anonymous and alcoholics’ anonymous classes; undergo counseling through the Department of Community Corrections and report to their probation officer either daily or weekly.
The community corrections help participants gain life skills such as job seeking abilities.
“A lot of these folks have never had a job,” Clawson said. “They don’t know how to apply to a job or how to look (or) how to act. The counselors help them with that.”
There are about 50 individuals on staff to make drug court possible. As these counselors, probation officers and other staff members help participants follow their strict schedules, Clawson oversees court hearings that ultimately hold each participant accountable every two weeks.
While ensuring accountability and success of drug court participants, the circuit judge and other drug court staff work to encourage each recovering addict.
“If they have done what they’re supposed to do, we do our best to give them an incentive,” Clawson said.
The incentives following court hearings often involve selecting snacks or hygiene products from the drug court counselor’s desk. Though he knows it’s a small gesture, Clawson said he wants to provide recognition for each step toward success.
“That may sound kind of silly, but we’re taking about some folks who have been kicked in the butt a lot but have never been patted on the back,” he said. “This is an opportunity for a small pat on the back.”
Drug court consists of five phases.
After entering Phase I, Judge Clawson bestows each participant with a key.
The key is engraved with the letter “J,” symbolizing a “key to the jailhouse.”
Clawson began collecting the symbolic keys years ago and ensures each participant receives one after being sentenced and accepted into the program.
This quirk began as inspiration for participants to stray from re-offending.
“As long as it stays in your pocket, it will not open the jailhouse door. But if you take it out by making a poor decision, it can open the jailhouse door and let you in. You take that for what it’s worth,” Clawson advises his participants. “If you take that key out and make a poor decision, I will open the door and put you in jail.”
Once a recovering addict celebrates completing their first 90 days in the drug court program, they are given a pillow.
This gift is unique to the Faulkner County Drug Court program.
The tradition began years ago after Clawson reached out to Quentin Washispack for help developing a new program incentive. Washispack, who is now a pastor at New Life Church, found 50 pillows to donate to the program.
At first, the circuit judge said he had no idea how to incorporate handing out pillows as an incentive into his drug court program. However, the gesture has since become a staple to the program.
“It dawned on me that was the perfect opportunity (to say) you’ve made that first step from Phase I to Phase II,” Clawson said of giving pillows to participants. “They say 90 days is what it takes to get your mind to start functioning again.”
After successfully completing 90 days of the drug court program, Clawson gives participants pillows so that they “can get a good night’s sleep.”
Phases II through IV slowly incorporate more freedom into the participants’ lives.
Those who violate the requirements receive varying punishments depending on the seriousness of the violation. These sanctions can include community service hours, jail time and some times essay writing.
Clawson said that some participants who end up getting their driver’s licenses reinstated while in the program end up getting speeding tickets or cited for other minor traffic violations. Because they violated Arkansas law while in the program, the circuit judge sometimes will order them to attend traffic court for a day and write an essay about it.
Phase V was created strictly as a means for participants to focus on and pay off all court fees and restitution owed.
This can be difficult in some cases because a participant may owe money in several jurisdictions, Clawson said.
No matter how long it takes, participants will be held accountable to pay off these debts, he said.
“The reason they came into the criminal system is because they stole something, wrecked someone’s vehicle or forged a check … (and) we want to see that the victim is made whole in addition to giving the person an opportunity,” Clawson said, adding that this Phase continues to instill a sense of responsibility in drug court participants.
Through the years, 150 individuals have graduated from the Faulkner County Drug Court program.
The circuit judge recalled one individual who made the most of having the criminal record that brought him into drug court expunged.
This particular graduate finished his degree at the University of Central Arkansas after completing the drug court program before enrolling into law school. The former participant ultimately graduated from law school in May, passed the bar exam in August and is now a lawyer.
“You’re not going to win them all, but the ones you do win give you such a good feeling,” Clawson said while also mentioning the drug court program has a low recidivism rate.
The program has a 15 percent recidivism rate while the Arkansas Department of Corrections has a 40-50 percent recidivism rate, he said while pointing to the fact that it cost $5,000 annually to keep an individual in drug court while it cost $50,000 a year to house an individual in prison.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
