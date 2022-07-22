The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute (the Institute) announced it has hired Carder Hawkins as chief strategy officer of the nonprofit organization. As such, Hawkins will be responsible for developing, executing, communicating, and sustaining strategic initiatives that support the mission of the Institute.

“As a lifelong resident of Perry County, Carder has deep ties to Petit Jean Mountain and the River Valley area,” Janet Harris, institute executive director/CEO, said. “A well-respected and experienced administrator with an excellent record in public service, Carder brings strong communication, leadership, and collaboration skills to our senior team. I look forward to his leadership in helping us perpetuate the legacy of Winthrop Rockefeller and his collaborative approach to creating transformational change.”

