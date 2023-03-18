The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting at the University of Central Arkansas’ HPER Center on Thursday night, honoring a collection of local businesses and professionals.

Conway City Council member Andy Hawkins received the chamber’s Guy W. Murphy Distinguished Service Award. Presented to individuals who showcase community leadership values, the award has been presented to recipients by the chamber since 1957. Hawkins, who has served on city council since 1991, received a standing ovation from the crowd of around 1,200 people.

