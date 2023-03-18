The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting at the University of Central Arkansas’ HPER Center on Thursday night, honoring a collection of local businesses and professionals.
Conway City Council member Andy Hawkins received the chamber’s Guy W. Murphy Distinguished Service Award. Presented to individuals who showcase community leadership values, the award has been presented to recipients by the chamber since 1957. Hawkins, who has served on city council since 1991, received a standing ovation from the crowd of around 1,200 people.
Meeting organizers made “the elements of a successful community” the theme for the 2023 meeting. As part of the night’s events, which included a dinner, a panel of local business professionals discussed the state of business in Conway, as well as the future of the area. The panel included Dillard’s, Inc. Senior Vice President Bill Dillard III, Westrock Coffee Group President of Operations Will Ford, Nabholz Chief Executive Officer Jake Nabholz and First Security Bank Little Rock Market President and CEO John Rutledge.
Other award winners included:
Lloyd Westbrook Good Neighbor: Don Potter.
Business Executive: Chris Crain, Chris Crain Enterprises.
Young Business Leader: Anthony Walker, Homeward Realty.
Outstanding Nonprofit: Compass Academy.
Outstanding Hospitality: Hampton Inn & Suites.
Outstanding Hospitality: Jill McCollum Catering.
Outstanding Retailer: Jenifer’s Antiques.
Outstanding Large Employer: Edafio Technology Partners.
Outstanding Large Employer: Gainwell Technologies.
Outstanding Small Business: Dave Creek Media.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford
can be reached at krutherford
@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.