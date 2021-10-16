State Representative Spencer Hawks declared his run for current Senate District 35 this past Friday in front of the Faulkner County Courthouse in the midst of a large group of supporters.
Videos from the event can be found on various social media sites.
Hawks is currently in his second term in the State House of Representatives and is Vice-Chair of the Advanced Communications and Information Technology Committee and serves in Republican House leadership.
Hawks was also appointed to a position on a Federal Communication Commission’s advisory committee in 2020, which may have helped with his selection for House leadership.
He also serves on the Revenue and Tax Committee, State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, and is an alternate on several Arkansas Legislative Council committees.
Over the past two sessions Hawks has sponsored a number of important pieces of legislation, including bills to reign in special elections, promote economic development, and establish a landmark and historic landlord/tenant law. The landlord/tenant law is the first ever Warranty of Habitability in the state of Arkansas and used to protect tenants while preserving private property rights.
“My favorite part of working in the legislature is serving my constituents on a daily basis,” Hawks said. “Many people run for the General Assembly to run legislation, which is important to me as well, but they are unaware of the needs of the constituents that call my office on a daily basis. People in our community need an advocate, and I’m here to be that for them.”
Hawks has served and is serving on many local, state, and national boards and organizations including: Faulkner County Board of REALTORS (President-Elect), STOP DV, Federal Communication Commission’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, and the Central Baptist College Alumni Association (past President).
The Hawks family has been active members of Fellowship Bible Church in Conway for nearly 10 years.
Hawks says that it’s his ties to the community and family history in Faulkner County that have lead him toward “serving Arkansas with common sense conservatism as we invest in this wonderful part of state.”
“I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of central Arkansas, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to represent them daily,” he said.
