Haynes Hardware in Conway was recognized by the Ace Hardware Corporation on Friday for achieving a designation known as “Pinnacle Performance Retailing” for the hardware store’s “outstanding performance.”
Pinnacle Performance Retailing was developed by the Ace Hardware Corporation as part of the company’s retail growth tragedy known as “Higher Ground” and focuses on Ace’s customers to make sure that all Ace Hardware store deliver on the company’s promise of being a helpful brand.
“The team at Haynes Hardware is incredibly pleased to have earned the status as a Pinnacle Performance Retailing store,” Brian Porterfield, co-owner at Haynes Hardware, said. “What this means for our customers is that we are more committed than ever to providing the best possible retail experience; from customer service to quality product offerings and more. We’re taking ‘Ace helpful’ to a new level.”
To be given this status, Haynes Hard successfully helped make a better overall shopping experience for the Conway community with quality, service and convenience.
Haynes Hardware is only one of a few hundred Ace Hardware stores to be given the status of “Pinnacle Performance Retailing” out of their more than 5,300 stores across 70 countries.
“Achieving Pinnacle Performance Retailing is a tremendous accomplishment for an Ace store,” John Kittell, vice president of retail operations and new business, at the Ace Hardware Corporation, said. “We’re pleased to recognize Haynes Hardware and its associates for their outstanding achievements, and proud to say they are a part of the Ace family.”
