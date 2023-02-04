The Arkansas State House of Representatives passed House Bill (HB) 1156 on Wednesday, a bill which requires public school districts or open-enrollment public charter schools to designate multiple occupancy restrooms and changing areas “based on sex” and group students together on overnight trips with members of the same sex. The bill is similar to policies passed by Conway Public Schools (CPSD) last fall that stirred debate in the community.
Sponsored by Republican State Rep. Mary Bentley of Perryville, HB1156 defines a student’s sex as “the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology” and allows schools to use a student’s “original birth certificate issued at or near the time of his or her birth” to determine a student’s sex for the bill’s purposes. Per the bill’s language, “reasonable accommodations” are provided for students who are “unwilling or unable to use a multiple occupancy restroom or changing area designated for the individual’s sex,” allowing them to use a “single occupancy restroom or changing area.” In the section regarding overnight trips, another exception is listed in cases when students of the opposite sex are members of the same immediate family. Those students may room together.
HB1156 also creates legal penalties for schools that are found to be non-compliant with it. A minimum fine of $1,000 is possible for superintendents, the director or administrative heads of an open-enrollment public charter school or teachers or classroom supervisors that are found to not be compliant with the bill by the Professional Licensure Standards Board. “Additional sanctions,” while unclear what they are, are also listed as a possibility in addition to the fine. Additionally, the bill allows for parents or legal guardians of students to have a “cause of action” against schools if their students encounter a member of the opposite sex in a school’s multiple-occupancy restroom or changing area, are required to share overnight accommodations with a member of the opposite sex who is not a family member or if the school is otherwise found to be non-compliant with the bill.
In her remarks ahead of the bill’s passage in the House of the Representatives on Wednesday, Bentley said Conway school board members brought the bill to her.
“This common sense bill is to protect the safety of our students,” Bentley said. “It was brought to me by the school board members in Conway, where I now cover. When they passed this policy that they’ve had in place for years [and] put it in writing, they were just inundated with emails [and] Freedom of Information Act requests and [were] unable to concentrate on teaching students because they had to deal with the distraction of passing this policy.”
Conway board members David Naylor and Linda Hargis helped present the bill with Bentley at the House Education Committee meeting on Jan. 26. At that meeting, Hargis said the district’s policies “mirrors exactly the bill” and told legislators that “without this bill and the policy, we are creating a perfect storm.”
“We have given the biological males and the biological females who have a different gender identity a space to be safe and be accommodated – single occupancy restrooms,” Hargis said, addressing criticism of the bill.
Hargis also discussed her motivations for running for school board in 2022.
“It shook me to the core what was going on in our schools,” Hargis said. “The books, the bathroom issue, the social agendas and political agendas that are in our classrooms don’t leave room for academics.”
Naylor asked legislators to “be leaders in the state” and said the bill should be passed to make sure other schools don’t receive the pushback that Conway did in the months after it passed its policies.
“Pass this bill and help all these schools around the state because some of the schools, probably a lot, aren’t going to want to tackle this,” Naylor said. “They’re not going to want to take the heat, they’re not going to want to get the threat of getting sued by the American Civil Liberties Union that I’ve gotten three emails about. They’re not going to want to go through all that. And they’re not going to want to take this public heat, but they believe in this bill. Help them out.”
Several members of the public took time to speak for and against HB 1156 at that committee meeting, including Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice (FCCSJ) President Stephanie Gray. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Gray and the FCCSJ supported Conway high schoolers at a walkout event in protest of the board’s policies in November.
“This bill is held together by discriminatory and ultimately, a christian doctrine that does not belong in this Capitol building,” Gray said. “This is a waste of the building’s time and our taxpayer dollars.”
Ahead of Wednesday’s vote on HB 1156, the FCCSJ released a statement to its Facebook page encouraging the public to contact their legislators to encourage them to vote against the bill.
“This bill will put trans children in danger by outing them at school and subjecting them to scrutiny and bullying,” the FCCSJ statement read.
Continuing her remarks on Wednesday, Bentley referenced a sexual assault case in Loudoun County, Virginia, in which a teenager was convicted of sexually assaulting two female classmates at separate schools, an Associated Press story from December 2022 reads. The teenager, a biological male, wore a skirt in one of the attacks inside a bathroom at the school, the AP reported.
“Our parents don’t need to worry about their girls being raped at school,” Bentley said, adding that her bill is “not a way to upset transgender persons,” but is about “a person that takes advantage of the opportunity to prey on our girls and our boys.”
Speaking against the bill, Democrat State Rep. Tippi McCullough asked legislators what they’re focused on and referenced the governor’s desire to focus on education.
“This bill does the opposite of that,” McCullough said. “Instead of focusing on keeping our schools on track, principals, superintendents and teachers will have to worry about how to keep their bathrooms in regulation. Instead of focusing on instruction and lesson plans, teachers will have to worry about policing children going in and out of bathrooms. Instead of focusing on learning, playing sports and having fun, many of our kids will have to worry about being singled out just for wanting to feel comfortable using the bathroom. We can’t say we’re here to provide for our children and teachers and then turn around and pass bills like this. These bills are distracting us from what we’ve been sent here to do.”
Fellow Democrat State Rep. Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff also spoke against HB 1156, saying she’d vote present.
“Bullying, local control and constitutional issues are why I will vote present today,” Flowers said, asking other legislators to do the same.
Republican State Rep. Cindy Crawford of Fort Smith took time to voice her support for Bentley’s bill saying that “the reality is [that] transgender people entering private areas [like] restrooms, locker rooms and showers is not the biggest issue here.”
“Once we open the door and allow boys to go to girls’ [bathrooms] and girls to go to boys’ bathrooms, we’re putting our children in danger of being violated and raped,” Crawford said. “it’s our job as adults to place boundaries. It’s our job as legislators to put laws in place to protect our children, so that schools are not fearful of being sued when they have the restroom policy the way it’s been since creation – male and female.”
After debate, HB 1156 passed the House of Representatives by an 80-10 vote. Ten Democrats voted against the measure, while five Democrats voted present. Five members of the body were non-voting. Faulkner County Republican representatives Stephen Meeks, Bentley, Matt Brown, Cameron Cooper and David Ray all voted for the bill, while Democrat Steve Magie voted against it.
With its passage in the house, HB 1156 now heads to the senate where it has been referred to the Senate Education Committee. It’s unclear when the committee will take up the legislation. Since the legislature convened in early February, the committee has met every two weeks on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The last meeting of the committee took place on Wednesday.
Also this week, on Jan. 30, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed 16 bills into law, including a series of appropriations bills and HB 1028, now Act 21. That law replaces the term “child pornography” with the term “child sexual abuse material” in relevant Arkansas Code. On Thursday, the governor announced that she will deliver the Republican response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Feb. 7.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to address the nation after the State of the Union on Tuesday,” the governor tweeted on Thursday morning. “What America needs – and what Republicans are offering – is a return to common sense and a commitment to the ideals that made America the land of the free and home of the brave.”
