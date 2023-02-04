The Arkansas State House of Representatives passed House Bill (HB) 1156 on Wednesday, a bill which requires public school districts or open-enrollment public charter schools to designate multiple occupancy restrooms and changing areas “based on sex” and group students together on overnight trips with members of the same sex. The bill is similar to policies passed by Conway Public Schools (CPSD) last fall that stirred debate in the community.

Sponsored by Republican State Rep. Mary Bentley of Perryville, HB1156 defines a student’s sex as “the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology” and allows schools to use a student’s “original birth certificate issued at or near the time of his or her birth” to determine a student’s sex for the bill’s purposes. Per the bill’s language, “reasonable accommodations” are provided for students who are “unwilling or unable to use a multiple occupancy restroom or changing area designated for the individual’s sex,” allowing them to use a “single occupancy restroom or changing area.” In the section regarding overnight trips, another exception is listed in cases when students of the opposite sex are members of the same immediate family. Those students may room together.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

