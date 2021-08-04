Board-certified otolaryngologists Jeffrey P. Kirsch, M.D., and Patrick L. Fraley, M.D. have entered practice with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), effective Aug. 1. The two surgeons will continue practicing in Conway as the UAMS Health Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic. They formerly practiced as partners at the Ear, Nose & Throat Center of Conway, a general otolaryngology practice offering specialized expertise in sleep-related issues.
Both Kirsch and Fraley also will assume positions as associate professors in the College of Medicine’s Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.
“We are thrilled to add the expertise and experience of doctors Kirsch and Fraley to our growing team of skilled providers in the Department of Otolaryngology, and look forward to helping our patients obtain extra help for sleep issues,” said John L. Dornhoffer, M.D., department chair.
Kirsch received his medical degree at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He undertook preliminary internship/residency training in general surgery at Baylor University Medical Center Program in Dallas, and then returned to complete his Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery residency at Tulane.
Fraley obtained his medical degree from UAMS. He completed an internship in general surgery and residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Washington University in St. Louis.
The practice, which includes an audiologist, is one of the state’s few ENT clinics that focuses on sleep issues. Services offered include sleep studies and sleep endoscopies, multi-level airway surgery for sleep apnea, and the Inspire implant to address sleep apnea. Additionally, the clinic offers conventional endoscopic and balloon sinus surgery, as well as nasal airway surgery. Both physicians also have active practices in general ENT, thyroid disease/surgery, pediatric ENT, and voice/swallowing issues. A full audiology department offering comprehensive hearing testing and advanced hearing aid options is on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.