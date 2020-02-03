Officials with the Arkansas Department of Health have confirmed negative results for the patient tested for the coronavirus recently.
Last week, the health department reported that a state resident had traveled to China and upon returning to the U.S., became sick, but that’s as much information as Dr. Jennifer Dillanha would divulge to the Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 30.
When asked about where the report came from, Dillanha said she couldn’t talk specifics. Despite other states like Texas and Oklahoma, which have identified the cities and counties suspected cases were discovered, ADH officials relied on department guidelines as to why they were prohibited from releasing information.
“People should know that this person is in the hospital and in isolation,” Dillanha confirmed at the time.
When asked about the process a patient might go through in this situation, Dillanha spoke of a general, hypothetical situation.
Dillanha said, when dealing with the coronavirus, if a person returns to the U.S. from China, they are screened at the airport for fever, cough, shortness of breath ... symptoms of respiratory viruses. If they’re ill they’re attended to. If they’re not, they receive information about what to do if they develop any of these issues within 14 days, of which they need to contact their doctor.
When that person arrives at the health care facility, they are provided with a mask – research has proven the coronavirus can be spread through respiratory droplets – and hospital staff will be outfitted with protective gear like gowns, masks, gloves and eye protection. The patient will then be placed in an isolation room with the door closed and a thorough medical history will be taken and a panel of tests will be done, of which common respiratory viruses are included to rule out sicknesses like influenza. Those tests are sent off to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dillanha said until it has been confirmed whether or not they have coronavirus or not, they remain in isolation.
She said she wanted to be clear ... only one person at that time was under investigation across the entire state; that Arkansas did not have a problem.
“People do not need to be concerned in Arkansas about whether to tell if they have the flu or coronavirus from China because that virus is not circulating in Arkansas at this time,” Dillanha said.
According to the doctor, there is a whole family of coronaviruses – people should know the recent novel virus is not associated with any alcoholic beverages – that cause the common cold and those should not be confused with the ones that arose in China.
Dillanha said many affect only animals; researchers can do genetic sequences and can compare the other viruses to see the relation.
“This particular one appears to be most closely related to some coronaviruses that are found in bats,” she said.
Dillanha said when it first appeared, they didn’t know what it was but the genetic situation had been worked out quickly, which she said was a “wonderful advancement.” Additionally, according to the CDC, early on the correlation in patient reports suggested the outbreak was linked to a large seafood and animal market, but growing numbers then revealed many had not been exposed to the food areas.
“We’re still learning about it but it appears that the incubation person can be as soon as two days to 14 days,” she said. “There is work being done in various groups around the world on developing a vaccine for this virus. Because of the advances in vaccine technology, it’s very possible we may have a vaccine that’s available for public, in say, a year or more, which is actually, from a vaccine tech point of view, very quick. That’s very hopeful.”
As for Arkansans, Dillanha said the ADH hopes residents will take precautions to stay well regardless of the virus, and will avoid all illnesses either by vaccination or good hygiene.
“I hope that people in Arkansas will focus on staying well from whatever risk they may encounter,” she said. “If people are in the habit of practicing good hygiene, washing their hands often, and so forth, if that virus begins to circulate in Arkansas, we will be ready for it. But let me be clear, it is not circulating in Arkansas at this time. Don’t want people to panic, but we do want them to be informed.
“We hope soon we’ll be able to actually be detecting for that virus in Arkansas without having to send samples to the CDC. We’re working hard to be prepared. [We’re] hoping for the best but planning for the worst.”
Additionally, the President’s Coronavirus Task Force has issued new guidelines, which started at 5 p.m. Feb. 2.
“Anyone returning from the U.S. from Hubei province will be subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine, to ensure they’re provided proper medical care and health screening,” according to an ADH news release on Jan. 31. “Anyone returning to the U.S. from the rest of mainland China will undergo 14 days of monitored isolation to ensure they’ve not contracted the virus and do not pose a public health risk. The federal government will provide more information.”
More than 9,000 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed by Chinese officials with more than 200 deaths.
“To date, we have confirmed six cases of this novel virus in the United States,” Dr. Robert Redfield with the CDC said on Jan. 31. “The most recent case had no travel history to China, but was a close personal contact of one of the previous cases that we had identified through our aggressive contact tracing. In addition, there are currently 191 individuals that are under investigation.”
Many airlines around the world have also suspended some routes to China including United, Delta and American Airlines.
For questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus, call 800-803-7847 or visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.
