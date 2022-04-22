Howard Heffington announced he is campaigning on the Libertarian ticket to represent Conway as State Representative of District 56. Heffington is a chemical engineer and Navy veteran who moved back to Arkansas to raise a family the way he was raised.
“I am deeply concerned about our society and the future we are leaving to our children when we see how fragile our government-regulated healthcare system has become,” Heffington said. “I don’t believe governments are capable of healing the wounds and solving the problems that really bother us, but I do believe that changing the trajectory of politics and removing the coercive authority from state boards and federal bureaucracies will stop the damage of divisiveness and allow our society to function better.
“I am prioritizing the urgent need to restore individual decision-making in medicine without the interference of CDC or OSHA mandates, and the removal of state prohibition or licensing of drugs and firearms so that individuals can make educated decisions for themselves and their families.”
Heffington lives in Conway with his wife and three children where they are actively involved with the Primitive Baptist Church, gymnastics and the Faulkner County Libertarian Party.
To learn more about Heffington Heffington and his campaign, visit ElectHeffington.com where you can also email the campaign to find an opportunity to meet and visit with Heffington.
