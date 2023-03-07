Faulkner County will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2023. This county was founded in 1873 and was the 69th county created in Arkansas.

The county was one of the last county’s to be created in Arkansas during the Reconstruction era after the Civil War. After the war, railroads started to spread across Arkansas and a station was established in Conway in 1869. This transportation then brought settlers that would come to call this area home. The county was created April 12, 1873, and now celebrates its 150th anniversary.

