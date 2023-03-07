Faulkner County will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2023. This county was founded in 1873 and was the 69th county created in Arkansas.
The county was one of the last county’s to be created in Arkansas during the Reconstruction era after the Civil War. After the war, railroads started to spread across Arkansas and a station was established in Conway in 1869. This transportation then brought settlers that would come to call this area home. The county was created April 12, 1873, and now celebrates its 150th anniversary.
During that period of time, key places and industries have become icons in the county. From having the oldest bridge in the state of Arkansas, multiple historic colleges, and the iconic Toad Suck Daze festival, there are a variety of ways the county is recognized. One company has recognized this anniversary celebration and engraved local icons into steel and wood. Heirloom Arms is producing a limited run of 15 rifles that are engraved with the county’s history.
“Firearms are unique,” company owner Johannes van Oppen said. “They are handed down to the next generation just as history and family traditions are.”
Unique is apt considering the rifle is entirely plated with 24-karat gold, nickel and black chrome.
“The different layers of plating allows us to etch detailed images into the metal of the firearm,” van Oppen said. “This method of engraving can take between 8 to 10 weeks to complete.”
Some of the images engraved on the metal are the Cadron Blockhouse, Toad Suck Ferry, even the state map with the county seat marked on it. For more details on the firearm, visit https://heirloomarms.com/product/faulknerco.
These rifles will be for sale for the remainder of the year or until all 15 are sold. “We hope that some of the firearms will be used for local fundraisers,” van Oppen said. “We are very open to working with a local group so that the funds can help the community.”
As the year continues, the anniversary will continue to be celebrated in a variety of ways.
"Congratulations to Faulkner County on turning 150 years old," van Oppen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.