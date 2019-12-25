Helpful hints for holiday decor disposal

City and state officials have some suggestions for residents when it comes to disposing of wrapping paper and real Christmas trees after the holiday.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has drop-off locations across the state where used Christmas trees will be used as fish habitat brush piles in a local lake.
“Unlike artificial trees that get boxed up and stuffed in the attic, real Christmas trees must be discarded, but that doesn’t mean you have to just toss it out like trash,” AGFC spokesman Randy Zellers said. “There’s still a lot of potential in those branches for baitfish and young sport fish to hide from predators, and likewise for larger fish to wait and ambush prey.”
The drop-off locations are set up similar to a “take-a-penny, leave-a-penny tray at a cash register,” he said.
“Anyone can drop off their tree, and anyone is welcome to take them to sink their own brush piles,” Zellers said. “Anglers sinking brush should call ahead to make sure sinking brush is allowed in the body of water where they want to sink the trees. Some water-supply reservoirs and other lakes have regulations to prevent dumping of brush without permission.”
AGFC Habitat Biologist Cody Wyatt warned against using artificial trees.
“Nearly all AGFC-owned lakes were created for fishing, and brush piles from the Christmas trees are welcome in those,” Wyatt said. “But no artificial trees should be used. The types of plastics and materials used in those trees may cause issues with water quality in the long term.”
Residents need to ensure all ornaments, lights, garland and tinsel are removed from the trees before sinking.
“We sink our brush piles with standard cinder blocks tied to the tree with either parachute cord or heavy baling wire,” Wyatt said. “These materials last for an extremely long time and keep the tree anchored to one spot.”
Wyatt says Christmas trees are relatively short-term habitat because they don’t have much thick woody material, but they can be gathered in clusters easily and sunk in large groups.
“You want to have a bunch of main stems in one spot if you can do it,” Wyatt said. “That way the fish attractor will draw fish even after all the smaller branches are gone. Good anglers usually use these Christmas trees to freshen up productive attractor sites every year to keep the fish coming back. All those main trunks will continue to serve as cover for many years while new brush gives plenty of smaller spaces for baitfish to hide.”
Trees can be dropped off at any of the following central Arkansas locations until the end of January:
• Arkansas River – Simmons (formerly Verizon) Access beneath the I-30 Bridge.
• Cox Creek Lake – Cox Creek Lake Public Access.
• Greers Ferry Lake – Sandy Beach (Heber Springs), Devils Fork Recreation Area and Choctaw Recreation Area (Choctaw-Clinton).
• Lake Conway – Lawrence Landing Access.
• Harris Brake Lake – Chittman Hill Access.
• Lake Overcup – Lake Overcup Landing.
• Lake Barnett – Reed Access.
• Lake Hamilton – Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery Access Area.
The Conway Sanitation Department reminded residents that wrapping paper, gift bags and greeting cards with glitter, plastic/waxy coatings, fabric or metallic foil can’t be recycled and needs to be discarded in the green garbage bins instead of the blue recycling carts.
Residents who choose not to drop off natural Christmas trees and wreaths at one of the AGFC locations can place them curbside for yard waste collection. Artificial trees are not to be placed curbside.
“Artificial trees and greenery, along with the decor, may be reused year after year. When broken beyond repair, these items are to be placed in the garbage,” sanitation officials said.
To view specific guidelines for household holiday waste, visit https://conwayarkansas.gov/sanitation.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.